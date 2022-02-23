Man questions system after ex-wife's killing 'at which point did the system fail her'

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was who killed by her ex-boyfriend filed a police report after he attacked her days before her death, documents show.Early Sunday morning, Harris County Precinct 4 deputies were called to Dannetrica Green's Humble apartment on FM1960. Documents show Wesley Guillard, Green's ex-boyfriend, got inside her apartment and waited in her bedroom closet to stab her to death.Guillard was arrested and charged with murder Monday evening.On Tuesday, ABC13 spoke with Herbert Heard, who says Green is his ex-wife and the mother of two of his daughters."I might seem like I am taking it pretty good, but I am just trying to be strong for my girls," said Heard.Heard says he is grateful their teenage daughters, who were inside the apartment when the tragic killing happened, were not hurt."Hearing their side of the story of what happened, oh man. At 14 and 15, going through something like that, oh man. This is only the beginning. I believe God saved them, and I thank Him to the fullest," said Heard.In the days leading up to her murder, court records show that Green filed a report with HPD after an incident at a club on Feb. 12. Guillard attacked her from behind, ripped off her necklaces, punched her in the face, and kicked her.A few days later, on Feb. 15, she filed a report with Precinct 4 claiming he took the lug nuts off three of her tires.Records show he was not charged in either incident. Authorities say further investigation or more evidence was needed.Emilee Whitehurst, president and CEO of the Houston Area Women's Center, urges anyone in a violent situation to reach out."Survivors often do not realize how much danger they are in," said Whitehurst."It is not all up to the victim to ensure her safety. We have to come together and that she reached out means she had done her part, but we have to figure out together what were the things we could have done, and I guarantee there will be a review to figure out at which point did the system fail her," said Whitehurst.Heard says his daughters are devastated, and he relies on his faith to get them through this time."It's just a sad feeling right now, you know. I am just trying to get everything back together. Trying to get my kids back in school lean on God. That's all we can lean on," said Heard.One in four women experience domestic violence, most cases are never reported. The Houston Area Women's Center has a 24/7 domestic violence hotline. The number is 713-528-2121.