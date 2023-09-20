Houston police said the victim withdrew cash from a nearby Bank of America before she was targeted outside of Baybrook Mall. Investigators hope someone will recognize the "jugging" suspect's SUV.

Robbery suspect pushed woman to the ground before stealing bank bag outside Baybrook Mall, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police hope newly-released surveillance video can lead them to a "jugging" suspect accused of following a woman from a bank.

"Juggings" are crimes in which the suspects follow victims from banks or stores in order to rob or steal from them.

Houston police said the woman was targeted outside of Baybrook Mall at about 11 a.m. on May 26. HPD's robbery division released surveillance video from the incident on Tuesday in hopes that someone might have information about the wanted suspect.

The victim went to the Bank of America at 1550 Bay Area Boulevard and withdrew money for her business before she parked outside of the mall, police said.

When the woman got out of her car and approached the mall entrance, an unknown suspect ran up behind her, pushed her to the ground, and grabbed the bank bag she was holding, HPD said.

Police said the suspect ran to a silver SUV and fled the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made. HPD describes the suspect as a Black male who wore a gray hoodie and black pants at the time of the robbery.

ABC13 Anchor Samica Knight got advice from a Houston police lieutenant earlier this summer about avoiding "juggers."

Before leaving a bank, the lieutenant said you should look for anyone who seems suspicious -- including keeping an eye out for cars without license plates, cars backed into parking spots, or people sitting in parked cars.

She also said it's a good idea to write down the address of a local police station. You can go there for help if you're being followed.

If you do think you're being followed, the lieutenant said you should not go home.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

