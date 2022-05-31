armed robbery

Woman robbed after making cash withdrawal at SE Houston bank, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was robbed on Saturday, May 14th at around 9:15 a.m. at her apartment parking lot after leaving a bank in southeast Houston, according to authorities.

Police say the woman stated she noticed a maroon SUV pull up behind her car and a man exit the driver's seat. The man then allegedly ran up to the woman and demanded her money. After the woman's attempt to run away, the man pulled out a handgun and demanded her purse.

HPD says the suspect then took a bank envelope with cash from the woman's purse and fled the scene in a red SUV.

Authorities say the woman stated that she went to a bank at the 7300 block of Bellaire and withdrew a large sum of money just prior to the robbery, and believes the man followed her.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned Hispanic male, 25 to 30 years old, weighing between 180 to 190 pounds. HPD says the man was wearing a black hoodie, green cargo pants, a black scarf and was carrying a green pistol. The suspect vehicle was described as a maroon SUV with paper plates.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
