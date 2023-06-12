Man charged after allegedly shooting common-law wife to death in front 9-year-old, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged after his common-law wife was shot and killed in front of her daughter over the weekend, according to police.

Investigators say the deadly shooting happened on Sunday inside of the victim's apartment at 2020 Bentworth Drive at about 7:55 p.m.

The 29-year-old was pronounced dead at her apartment by Houston Fire Department paramedics.

On Monday, 32-year-old Thomas Wilson Alexander was charged with her murder.

Charging documents say Alexander shot his wife three times in front of her 9-year-old daughter. Because of this detail, the state is opposed to a personal bond, saying Alexander is a "clear danger to the community."

Alexander's probable cause hearing is set for 7 p.m. on Monday.

The identity of the 29-year-old victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. It is unclear if Alexander is related to the 9-year-old girl or what led to the shooting.

ABC13 reported back in February that a UH domestic violence study found that intimate partner homicides in the Houston area have doubled in three years. 13 Investigates found that family violence-related homicides nearly doubled since before the pandemic.

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.