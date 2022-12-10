"Tremendously traumatized" Houston Police face the growing problem of domestic violence

Watch ABC13's Brooke Taylor get an up close account of a night in the city where domestic violence has increased tonight at 10 p.m.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The number of homicides in Houston continues to rise each year, and, in many cases, the victims are being killed by someone they know and love.

13 Investigates found that family violence-related homicides nearly doubled during the pandemic. There were 44 domestic violence murders in 2019 and 80 domestic violence murders in 2021.

It did go down in 2019 when there were 44 family violence deaths compared to 63 the year before. But, in 2020, it was up 36% and increased another 33% in 2021 with 80 deaths.

The Houston Police Department created the Domestic Abuse Response team, known as the DART program, to directly respond to domestic violence scenes and educate victims on available resources to save those victims from potentially being killed.

Watch ABC13's Brooke Taylor get an up-close account of a night in the city where domestic violence has increased tonight at 10 p.m.