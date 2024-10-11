Woman at large after following, shooting ex-boyfriend in front of Bellaire Police Dept., police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A shooting in front of the Bellaire Police Department has officers trying to find a suspect who shot a man inside a vehicle, leaving him in serious condition early Friday morning, according to officials.

Shortly after 2 a.m., dispatch with Bellaire PD received a report that a woman in a Mercedes SUV vehicle was following a group of people inside a Ford truck who had stopped in front of the station in the 5100 block of Jessamine Street.

According to officials, the woman, believed to be armed, was said to be the ex-girlfriend of a passenger inside the truck.

It's unclear how long or why the woman followed them, who stopped at the station to prevent further confrontation with the suspect, according to police.

Two officers in patrol cars arrived to meet the Ford occupants before the woman reportedly circled the truck and fired several shots inside, hitting the front seat passenger, according to Bellaire police.

The officers nearby fired at the woman, who sped away toward Chimney Rock Road, officials said.

The passenger who was shot was taken to Ben Taub Hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the suspect whereabouts or the case is urged to contact police.