24-year-old man wanted after deputies say domestic violence led to woman's death in Richmond

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a 24-year-old suspect after a woman was found dead inside their apartment in Richmond on Monday.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said deputies went to the apartment located in the 5400 block of FM 762 Road at about 8:40 a.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found 23-year-old Anyi Montealegre Izquierdo dead inside the home.

Investigators believe domestic violence led to her death and are now searching for murder suspect Jhon Vanegas Romero.

Izquierdo and Romero were living together at the time of her murder, according to the sheriff's office.

Overnight, SWAT teams searched for Romero near Richmond Street in Needville after receiving a tip about a possible sighting.

Authorities say Romero has not been located at this time and urge the public to use caution and not attempt to contact him.

Investigators describe Romero as a 24-year-old Hispanic man.

Anyone with information on Romero's whereabouts is urged to contact Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-TIPS (8477).

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.

