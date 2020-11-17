woman killed

Woman found dead inside home in northeast Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after an elderly woman was found dead at a home in northeast Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call of a body at the 14500 block of Golden Appaloosa Circle, located not too far from West Lake Houston Parkway, at around 9:14 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies have not disclosed a lot of information early in the investigation, including the circumstances of the woman's death and whether anyone was arrested.

Homicide and crime scene unit investigators were called to the home.

This story is developing. All updates can be found in this article.

