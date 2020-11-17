Woman found dead inside home in northeast Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after an elderly woman was found dead at a home in northeast Harris County.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call of a body at the 14500 block of Golden Appaloosa Circle, located not too far from West Lake Houston Parkway, at around 9:14 a.m. Tuesday.Deputies have not disclosed a lot of information early in the investigation, including the circumstances of the woman's death and whether anyone was arrested.Homicide and crime scene unit investigators were called to the home.