Spring man sentenced to 45 years for killing neighbor who helped his ex-wife and baby leave

Jury awards $70 million verdict to family of woman shot by neighbor

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A Spring man convicted of killing his neighbor in her front yard back in 2017 has been sentenced to 45 years in prison, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

On Thursday, 48-year-old Hector Campos was found guilty of murder for shooting Ana Weed in broad daylight as she stood with her dog in her front yard.

"Hector Campos is a violent and vengeful man who killed his neighbor simply because they did not get along," district Attorney Kim Ogg said. "Ana Weed, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, is dead and her family is devastated because an angry man with a gun could not control himself."

SEE RELATED STORY: 'Intent to kill': Family says neighbor executed Spring woman out of revenge

The deadly shooting happened back on Jan. 24, 2017 in the 3400 block of Mourning Drive in Spring, officials said.

Weed's family members testified they had a feud with Campos that started when his then-wife took the couple's infant daughter on a trip to Mexico in June 2016. Records say Campos planned the trip but then changed his mind and tried to cancel it. That's when Weed drove Campos' then-wife and baby to the airport, which angered the man. It led him to file for divorce.

Months later, officials said Campos was cleaning his truck in his driveway when he confronted Weed about where his estranged ex-wife and daughter were. An argument erupted and in the middle of it all, Weed's dog got away from her and ran toward Campos, barking.


Weed, who, according to police had clear packaging tape in her hand from wrapping a gift for her grandson, tried to retrieve the dog.

That's when Campos shot her one time and killed her.

SEE PREVIOUS STORY: Attorneys spar over alleged admission of guilt in Spring neighbor's murder

Campos later told police his excuse for shooting her was because Weed pushed him and made a motion as though she was going to wrap tape around his neck and choke him.

Jurors heard this claim but rejected his claim of self-defense.

"You took away the life of an incredible and valuable person," Weed's sister, Carmen Guillen, said during her victim impact statement. "We will cherish her memory and she will never be forgotten. She lives on through her son and grandchildren."
