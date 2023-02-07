1 hospitalized after deputies say they got report of woman jumping out of car in NW Harris Co.

SkyEye flew over an emergency response at a Cypress-area intersection where deputies were told that a woman jumped out of a moving vehicle.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in northwest Harris County on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said they responded to reports of a woman jumping out of a car.

Deputies blocked off the intersection at Barker Cypress and West Road at about 3:40 p.m. and advised drivers to avoid the area.

Eyewitness News was told at least one person was flown to the hospital, but it is unclear exactly how they were injured.

SkyEye is at the scene where first responders can be seen working to clear the area.

Although details are limited, ABC13 is working to learn more about this breaking news story.

