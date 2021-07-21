woman killed

Man arrested in stabbing death of woman found at 'horrifying' N Harris Co. crime scene

Man arrested in stabbing death of woman at 'horrifying' scene

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested after a mother was found dead at what investigators described as a "horrifying crime scene" last week.

Deputies arrested 24-year-old Anfernee Stephens for the stabbing death of Alexius Thomas-Jones. He is charged with murder in Harris County.

It is unclear when Stephens will appear before a judge.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced the arrest Tuesday in a tweet. He offered condolences to Jones' family.



Just last Monday, deputies conducted a welfare check at Jones' apartment in the 16700 block of Ella Boulevard after her mother couldn't get ahold of her.

She was supposed to pick up her child and never showed.

ORIGINAL STORY: Mom found dead after not picking up her child from family's house, HCSO says
While her cause of death is still unknown, investigators described it as a "horrifying crime scene," and said it's visible there was a struggle.



When deputies arrived, they found a "horrifying scene" of the mother stabbed to death. Her car was also stolen.

Deputies said there were visible signs of a struggle and the scene spanned several rooms in the apartment
