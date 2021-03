Woman found dead inside vehicle outside church in SE Houston

Homicide Scene: Investigators are at 5300 Almeda Genoa where an adult female was found deceased inside a vehicle. Investigation is ongoing. #hounews CC5 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 13, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a homicide involving a woman found dead inside her vehicle outside of a church in southeast Houston.Investigators were called to the 5300 block of Almeda Genoa near Kier Road around 2:20 p.m.Police have not yet released any other details on the woman's death.Earlier on Saturday, police investigated a number of deadly shootings across Houston.