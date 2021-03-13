homicide

Woman found dead inside vehicle outside church in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a homicide involving a woman found dead inside her vehicle outside of a church in southeast Houston.

Investigators were called to the 5300 block of Almeda Genoa near Kier Road around 2:20 p.m.



Police have not yet released any other details on the woman's death.


Earlier on Saturday, police investigated a number of deadly shootings across Houston.

This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back later for more updates.
