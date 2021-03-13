Woman found dead inside vehicle outside church in SE Houston

Investigators were called to the 5300 block of Almeda Genoa near Kier Road around 2:20 p.m.
Homicide Scene: Investigators are at 5300 Almeda Genoa where an adult female was found deceased inside a vehicle. Investigation is ongoing. #hounews CC5— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 13, 2021
Police have not yet released any other details on the woman's death.
Earlier on Saturday, police investigated a number of deadly shootings across Houston.
This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back later for more updates.