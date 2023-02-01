Foul play suspected after woman found dead in empty, new home in La Marque neighborhood, police say

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- La Marque police suspect foul play after a woman was found dead in a new home on Tuesday.

Officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of Green Jay Lane, near Delany Road and Texas Avenue, just before 5 p.m.

The house where the woman's body was found is empty and under construction. In fact, almost every single house on Green Jay Lane is under construction and unoccupied.

Police were called out to the home after someone found the woman's body -- though it's unclear who found the body or how.

The only thing police said is that the woman is dead, and they believe she was a victim of foul play. They did not go into further detail about how it appeared she died or why they suspect foul play.

ABC13's Courtney Fischer spoke with the only person living in the area. He said he moved in three days ago and didn't notice anyone coming and going from the house on Tuesday other than police.

The woman's name and age have not been released. An update from La Marque police is expected sometime on Wednesday.

