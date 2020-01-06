crime stoppers

Woman dragged away, sexually assaulted by man who strangled her

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a man they believe is responsible for a brutal sexual assault that took place in December in the Braeswood Place neighborhood.

A woman was walking in the 8000 block of Buffalo Speedway on Dec. 29 near Braeswood Blvd. when someone attacked her and began strangling her, according to Houston police.

The victim lost consciousness during the attack and was dragged behind some bushes, where she was sexually assaulted, authorities said.

The suspect took off with the woman's wallet and cell phone.

Police are looking for a black man with a small build who's 20 to 25-year-old, weighing 140-150 pounds, and has braided hair.

If you know anything about this crime, you can report it anonymously to Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.
