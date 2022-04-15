woman killed

Woman walking on Highway 6 killed in hit-and-run crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash at 3600 North State Highway 6 that happened at about 8:55 p.m. on Thursday.

The identity of the woman, 46, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

"The victim was walking in the northbound lanes at the above address when she was struck by a vehicle of unknown make or model. The driver failed to provide medical assistance to the victim and fled the scene in the vehicle," police said.

Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the woman deceased.

Police said they don't believe the woman was homeless.

Anyone with information in this case or on the identity of the wanted driver is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
