Woman arrested after firing shots into the air following crash in West University Place, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 36-year-old woman told police she fired a gun into the air because someone cut her off on the road, causing her to lose control and crash in West University Place.

The incident happened at 4001 Bissonnet, but HPD did not give the exact date or time.

According to police, Fawntavia Sallie was heading east on Bissonnet when another driver cut her off. She lost control and crashed into a brick-landscaping fixture.

Authorities said Sallie told them she fired into the air three times because she was upset about the crash.

No one was hit, police said.

Sallie was arrested and charged with discharge of a firearm.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 live channel where you can watch for updates during our newscasts.