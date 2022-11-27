Harris Co. deputies rescue woman and dog from car submerged in high water at Bear Creek Park

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Turn around, don't drown!

Harris County Precinct 5 deputy constables said they rescued a woman and her dog in a submerged car in Bear Creek Park on Saturday.

Deputies said the woman came across high water while driving through the park and tried to make a U-turn but accidentally drove off the road and into a ditch.

Pct. 5 Constable Ted Heap shared the following image of the car underwater.

The woman could not exit the car but was able to crawl into the back seat with her small dog and call for help, deputies said.

Authorities said they were able to locate the vehicle with the help of a witness.

A deputy then waded into the water and helped them out of the car.

Heap reminds drivers to avoid driving into high water, as sometimes covered roads can hide dips, debris, and other hazards.

