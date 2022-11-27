High flood water preventing residents from leaving their homes since Thanksgiving in SW Houston

An ABC13 viewer reached out and said that her parents haven't been able to leave their home since Thanksgiving Day because of high water.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Residents in a southeast Houston neighborhood are unable to leave their homes due to significant flooding on their streets.

An ABC13 viewer said her parents, who live on Reed Road, could not leave their driveway.

According to the viewer, there have been multiple calls to the City of Houston's 311 Service for help, but there has been no response.

In the photos shown below, the entrance to the street was open, but the remaining was inaccessible.

Other residents in the area told ABC13 that they had been stuck inside since Thanksgiving Day. The Houston area experienced severe storms and flash flooding on holiday and had heavy showers on Saturday in the early morning hours.

A couple who didn't live in the area has been stuck at a relative's home since Thursday. Another resident was unable to attend a funeral Saturday due to the high water.

According to the 311 Service website, there were three flooding requests in the block of Reed Road and issues reported with the drainage system since Thursday.

As of Saturday evening, the street is still inaccessible due to flooding.