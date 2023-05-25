A resident's husband was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack while the storms' strong winds and rain ripped the door off hinges as he tried to take cover inside his home.

Power restored in Montgomery Co. 2 days after powerful microburst causes severe damage

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been two days since severe thunderstorms hit Montgomery County, causing power lines to snap and trees to fall, and residents are still struggling.

Officials estimate 30 to 40 homes were damaged in the Cape Malibu subdivision.

You can barely see the Masons' home through all the rubble.

"I want my husband to get well," Debbie Mason said. "I don't want him coming home to this stress."

Debbie's husband, James, has been hospitalized since the storm hit on Tuesday.

"It was just a giant wall of water. It was ripping trees up and slinging them like they were nothing. I saw fish come out of it, the craziest thing. I saw a catfish come out of it and land on the grass. I tried to get back inside, and it ripped the door out of my hands in the front," James said.

"My whole body just seized, and I was in tremendous pain. She called the ambulance."

James suffered a heart attack induced by stress, according to his doctors.

On Thursday, the streets are mostly clear of trees and power lines, but rebuilding will take time, money, and patience.

"I've lived here my whole life. Sixty-eight years and this is my first time to experience anything like this. I pray I never do again," resident Pam Byrum said.

"We're just helping each other. That's all you can do," Cindy Johnson, another resident, said. "Good chance to meet the neighbors."

"Just devastation, but I'm positive it's going to get fixed," Debbie added.

