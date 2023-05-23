Trees and power poles snapped by winds during storm passing through northern counties

WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Heavy damage is being reported in surrounding northern counties after a storm blew past the area Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m., Huntsville ISD transportation shared on Facebook that due to damage in the Forest Hills subdivisions. Students who live there will be held at the district's transportation department, where parents/guardians can pick them up.

"Due to this afternoon's storm, there is too much damage in the Forest Hills subdivision for us to safely deliver students home on Bus 25 or Bus 43 routes. Those students will be held at the (Huntsville ISD) Transportation Department where parents/guardians can come to pick them up. Please drive safe. Thank you," the post read. "Bus 25 & 43 will avoid the Forest Hills area this afternoon. All students who live in the Forest Hills area will have to be picked up from transportation this afternoon."

In the middle of the storm, Lone Star College Conroe Center sent out an alert for people to take shelter inside the buildings amid a tornado warning that was issued earlier in the day.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 Livestream.

ABC13's Lake Conroe camera also captured the moment of a downburst before the device went out.

Additional photos sent to Eyewitness News show downed trees and power poles that were snapped down by the wind speeds of the storm passing through the area.

It's not immediately clear if any injuries were reported.

A tornado warning was also issued for Montgomery and San Jacinto counties, which was allowed to expire at 3:45 p.m.