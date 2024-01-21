22-year-old man found lying in driveway, shot to death in Willis, TX, MCSO says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

WILLIS, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway to uncover the events that led up to a fatal shooting on Friday night that left a man dead in a driveway on the 100 block of Rebecca Drive.

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies and officers with the Willis Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at about 11:40 p.m.

When officials arrived, a man was found lying the the driveway with several gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Roberto Aguilar, authorities said.

As of now, no additional information on the investigation or suspect description is available at this time.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800, option 3, or you can also remain anonymous by calling Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).

MORE STORIES: Woman shot at after confronting suspect who stole speaker from her car in SW Houston, HPD says

READ RELATED: Man and woman found dead at Dike Beach in Texas City after shooting, police say