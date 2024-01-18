Woman shot at after confronting suspect who stole speaker from her car in SW Houston, HPD says

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of opening fire at a woman who confronted him after stealing something from her car in southeast Houston.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

The incident happened in the 5100 block of Sauer Street on Dec. 13.

According to the woman, around 4:30 a.m., she heard noises outside her window and saw two men walking away from her car with a subwoofer speaker.

Police said the woman then opened the door to her home and yelled towards the suspect, which is when one of them turned around and fired several shots before fleeing the scene.

Police did not provide any details if the woman sustained any injuries.

Police said one of the suspects returned about three hours later to the scene and appeared to be searching for shell casings from his firearm, HPD

A witness observed the man and took a cell phone picture. The suspect is described as a Black man wearing a red hoodie with blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). Details leading up to the arrest and or charging of the suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. You can submit a tip online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.