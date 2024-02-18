Amber Alert for 17-year-old William Sieh canceled after safely returning home Sunday, police say

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert for 17-year-old William Sieh has been canceled after authorities say he returned home on Sunday.

The Pearland Police Department did not provide further information.

According to an Amber Alert released on Saturday night, police were searching for 17-year-old William Sieh, who was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Pearland.

The Amber Alert described William as a 5'2, 110-pound white male with brown hair and green eyes.

Before returning home, he was reportedly last seen at the 3600 block of Pine Chase Drive wearing a gray and maroon long-sleeved Pearland shirt with black pants.

Pearland police say the teen left on his own, but they believed he was in danger when he wasn't home to take his needed medication.

