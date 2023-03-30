While the Women in Industry conference is held in Galveston, this week's ABC13 job fair features a way for you to learn about the oil and gas industry from home.

With graduation around the corner, ABC13's weekly job fair focuses on free financial aid help

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With graduation season around the corner, our weekly ABC13 Who's Hiring job fair is taking a look at financial planning for college and what free help is available.

This week, the director of Project GRAD is joining our job fair. The service runs out of the Tejano Center for Community Concerns.

The video above is from last week's Who's Hiring job fair.

The organization offers free services to help people pick a career, apply to college, and find financial aid.

This week's job fair also features several immediate-hire jobs. There are positions at NASA in administrative support, a coordinator at Lone Star College, and a transportation analyst. There are other jobs available, as well.

During the event, Workforce Solutions career advisors help candidates apply for jobs and line up interviews. Advisors are also available to help educate people about other opportunities, practice interviews and résumé help.

To see the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the "As seen on ABC13" section. Job seekers can call the ABC13 hotline powered by Workforce Solutions at 713-243-6663.

The job fair begins at 10 a.m. Thursday. You can watch in the video player above or wherever you stream ABC13.