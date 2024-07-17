ABC13 Who's Hiring Job Fair offers veterans more than a way to find work after Beryl

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After Hurricane Beryl knocked out power to millions in southeast Texas, organizations are coming together to help veterans.

A lifeline created long lines this week for those looking for help following the hurricane - a sight these giveaways don't normally see.

"We had over 400 veterans come through," Combined Arms regional manager John Smith recalled. "Typically, on a Friday, we'll have around 50."

Combined Arms helps supply veterans with food. It's an issue officials say has gotten worse during the pandemic.

"We will put others before ourselves," Smith said. "A lot of these family members, they will get fed before veterans getting fed. Working with the VA (Veterans Affairs), we're noticing that."

It's not just food. Combined Arms helps veterans navigate the resources available to them, including volunteering and mental health.

The program, Biz2Empower, offers hands-on experience with networking, financing, and business strategizing for veterans looking to build their own businesses.

Another resource is employment assistance. On Thursday, Eyewitness News is partnering with the group and Workforce Solutions to host our ABC13 Who's Hiring Job Fair for veterans.

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., veterans can come out to TXRX Labs at 6501 Navigation Blvd., Houston, TX 77011.

It won't only be employers but job experts offering support.

"A lot of veterans may not know how to write a resume or even how to do an interview because when you join the military, none of those things are required," Smith explained.

The job fair is focused on veterans, but it's open to others, too. From noon until 2 p.m., anyone is welcome to attend.

"This is a hand up, this is not a handout," Smith said. "Everybody falls on hard times. There's nothing wrong with getting a hand up."

It's a lifeline that may be needed more than ever after Hurricane Beryl, which may have ruined groceries or caused someone to lose their job.

