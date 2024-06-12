Crossover Bible Fellowship Church hosts job fair including help with resumes and interviewing skills

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for a new career or a summer job, you can meet employers ready to hire at a job fair on Thursday.

Workforce Solutions, Access Houston, and Crossover Bible Fellowship Church are partnering to attract 80 local employers and vendors.

They'll also have trainers to help people with their resume and interviewing skills.

James Bell is the church's deacon of community engagement.

He said more than 600 people have registered, but walk-ins are also welcome.

Considering planned changes to the City of Houston's youth employment program, Bell said this event is especially geared toward young adults looking to earn extra money and stay out of trouble.

"That's a population we are casting a net over, people 17 to 25. Not exclusively, but specifically. Those individuals can get what we call a web-based training where they can learn various trades and get paid $15 to $17 per hour."

Thursday's job fair will start at 10 a.m. at Crossover Bible Fellow Ship Church on Perry Road. You can register here.

