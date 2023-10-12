ABC13's weekly virtual job fair focuses on manufacturing during industry's national awareness week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With it being National Manufacturing Career Awareness Week, this week's ABC13 Who's Hiring Job Fair features ways to break into the industry.

Every week, ABC13 partners with Workforce Solutions to host our weekly job fair. With a focus on manufacturing this week, guests are joining to talk about the industry.

Officials from the manufacturing company Lonza are joining to talk about not only what it's like to work in this field, but how you can break into it. The company recently helped Alvin Community College create a 12-week certification program.

This week's job fair also features several immediate-hire jobs in the manufacturing industry that you can apply for during the event. Workforce Solutions career advisors will take applications and work to set up interviews for candidates that could happen in days.

To see the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the "As seen on ABC13" section. You can apply online, or contact the ABC13 hotline powered by Workforce Solutions at 713-243-6663.

