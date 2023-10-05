ABC13's weekly virtual job fair focuses on National Disabilities Employment Awareness Month

This week, ABC13's Who's Hiring job fair with Workforce Solutions focused on opportunities in Missouri City and within Houston's tech industry.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In honor of National Disabilities Employment Awareness Month, this week's ABC13 Who's Hiring Job Fair focuses on ways people with disabilities can break into the workplace and what everyone can do to make a difference.

We partner with Workforce Solutions for our weekly event every Thursday. This week, a disability navigator from Workforce Solutions is joining to talk about the equipment and resources available to support individuals with disabilities looking for new or better jobs.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of last year, 21.3% of individuals with a disability were employed, which is up from 19.1% in 2021. While more are finding work, the unemployment rate remains high.

Figures show the unemployment rate for individuals with disabilities is more than double the unemployment rate for all American workers at 7.6%.

This week's job fair also features a way to find an immediate-hire job. There are open positions in a variety of industries including manufacturing, health care, and retail.

To see the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the "As seen on ABC13" section. You can apply for the jobs online, or contact the ABC13 hotline powered by Workforce Solutions at 713-243-6663.

The job fair starts at 10 a.m.

