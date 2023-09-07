ABC13's weekly virtual job fair highlights $5 million in grants awarded at Alvin Community College

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- This week, ABC13's Who's Hiring job fair is at Alvin Community College. Thursday's event focuses on opportunities made available thanks to Jobs and Education for Texans grants.

Each year, the Texas Workforce Commission allocates funding for school districts and community colleges to purchase equipment that is used to train local residents for high-demand jobs. This includes jobs in chemical manufacturing, health care, industrial mechanics, and cybersecurity.

ABC13 partners with Workforce Solutions for our weekly Who's Hiring job fair. During the virtual event, career advisors take applications online and over the phone to match participants with jobs.

If you apply during the event, you could land an interview in days.

This week's event also features two guests -- Jeff Parks, the Dean of Professional, Technical, and Human Performance at ACC and Aaron Demerson, the Commissioner Representing Business with the Texas Workforce Commission.

They're both discussing the JET grants and how they help Texans acquire the skills needed to fuel a thriving, local workforce.

The Who's Hiring job fair also features a variety of immediate-hire jobs that are available. Some of the industries include education, health care, and retail.

You can apply for the jobs online, or through the ABC13 hotline powered by Workforce Solutions. The number is 713-243-6663.

To view the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.

The virtual event starts at 10 a.m. You can watch in the video player above or wherever you stream ABC13.