Earth Day is near! ABC13's weekly virtual job fair focuses on breaking into the green industry

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With Earth Day this Saturday, this week's ABC13 Who's Hiring job fair is focusing on green jobs and ways you can break into the industry.

The industry is booming from solar and energy sources, and there are plenty of jobs in the Houston area. This week's job fair features guests from Greentown Labs to talk about the green industry.

We're also featuring several immediate-hire jobs, not only in the green industry, but in others as well. If you apply, you could land an interview in days.

The virtual event starts at 10 a.m. You can watch on our website or wherever you stream ABC13.

You can apply online or through the ABC13 hotline powered by Workforce Solutions. The number is 713-243-6663.

To see the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the "As seen on ABC13" section.

