With Women's Equity Day on Saturday, this week's job fair focuses on how women can excel in the workforce and what employers are doing to cut the gender wage gap.

ABC13's weekly virtual job fair focuses on women in the workforce ahead of Women's Equity Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With Women's Equity Day on Saturday, this week's Who's Hiring Job Fair focuses on how women can excel in the workforce and what employers are doing to cut the gender wage gap.

A recent study shows women earn about 80% of what men earn. One of the greatest contributors to that wage gap is the fact that women traditionally worked in jobs that pay less -- child care, elder care, teaching and retail.

On Thursday at 10 a.m., our job fair will feature experts talking about this issue, including someone from the Children's Museum of Houston who will discuss what it's doing to close the gender wage gap.

You can watch this week's job fair live at 10 a.m. in the video player above, or wherever you stream ABC13.

This week's job fair also features ways you can apply for immediate-hire jobs. There are opportunities in a number of industries, including oil and gas, truck driving, and manufacturing.

If you apply during our event and meet the qualifications, you could land an interview in days. Workforce Solutions career advisors will take applications online and talk to job seekers over the phone.

Our ABC13 viewer hotline powered by Workforce Solutions is 713-243-6663. To see the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the "As seen on ABC13" section.

For updates on employment, hiring and free job fairs, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.