Back to school: ABC13 weekly job fair focuses on opportunities in education at Tomball ISD

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- This week, ABC13's Who's Hiring job fair focuses on opportunities in education as students, staff, and teachers prepare to head back to school.

On Thursday, we're partnering with Workforce Solutions for our weekly Who's Hiring job fair. During the virtual event, career advisors will take applications online and over the phone to match participants with jobs.

If you apply during the event, you could land an interview in days. We'll also have a guest join to talk about the opportunities available in Tomball ISD.

You can apply for the jobs online or through the ABC13 hotline powered by Workforce Solutions at 713-243-6663.

To view the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the "As seen on ABC13" section.

The virtual event starts at 10 a.m. You can watch in the video player above or wherever you stream ABC13.

