Houston Veterans Job Fair at Minute Maid Park aims to lower unemployment rate among retired soldiers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There's a job fair coming to town designed specifically for veterans. It's a great opportunity for transitioning military, veterans, military spouses, and dependents looking for a new career.

Recruit Military's Senior Vice President Chris Stevens spoke with Eyewitness News about the mission behind this event.

More than 55 companies will offer employment opportunities. The unemployment rate among veterans remains higher than the national average, so this event aims to bridge that gap by connecting qualified veterans with companies that value their skills.

The Houston Veterans Job Fair is Thursday, March 7, at Minute Maid Park from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Registration is free and available online to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses, and dependents.

