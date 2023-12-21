ABC13 Who's Hiring Job Fair explores what you can do to become your own boss

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you've wanted to become your own boss, ABC13's Who's Hiring Job Fair will focus on what you can do to make it happen.

If you are considering starting your own business, you aren't alone.

According to the Greater Houston Partnership, Census data shows 9,000 new businesses start up each year in the Houston area.

During Thursday's ABC13 Who's Hiring Job Fair with Workforce Solutions, a senior business consultant from JP Morgan Chase will talk about the steps to start your own business, and the resources that are available.

We'll also have several immediate hire jobs, where if you apply during the event, you could receive an interview in days. You can apply online or reach out to the ABC13 hotline powered by Workforce Solutions.

The number is 713-243-6663. To see the jobs, visit the Workforce Solutions website, and look for the "As seen on ABC13" section.

