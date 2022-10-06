ABC13's weekly virtual job fair features work and employer programs to help people with disabilities

ABC13 is streaming live with the Texas HireAbility Employer forum at Houston Community College for this week's virtual job fair!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This week, ABC13's Who's Hiring job fair not only features immediate-hire positions, but also features employers and experts talking about ways people with disabilities can find opportunities.

On Thursday, the Texas HireAbility Employer forum will take place at Houston Community College. ABC13 streamed its job fair live from the event.

During the weekly event, ABC13 partners with Workforce Solutions, who has recruiters who answer calls, social media messages and emails to help job seekers line up interviews. This week, we featured a number of immediate-hire positions paying at least $15 an hour.

While at the forum, employers and other guests joined for a discussion on how employers prioritize an inclusive environment and how they work with people with disabilities in the recruiting and hiring process.

If you're interested in a job, or want to learn about programs offered to help people with disabilities, you can call our ABC13 hotline at 713-243-6663.

You can watch the job fair our website or wherever you stream ABC13. To view the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.

