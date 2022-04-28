job fair

ABC13 Who's Hiring job fair features employers looking to hire quickly and pay upwards of $20/hour

By
ABC13 celebrates 2 years of weekly job fair, helping 870 find work

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After nearly 900 people found work during ABC13's Who's Hiring job fairs, we're at it again to try and find more Houstonians work.

For more than two years, ABC13 has partnered with Workforce Solutions to host the weekly event. This week, we have several employers looking to hire people quickly.

During the event on Thursday, Workforce Solutions recruiters answer calls, emails and social media messages to match people with employers. If you meet the qualifications, you could land an interview in days.

The video above is from a previous Who's Hiring Job Fair.

There are several industries looking for employees, including security, retail and cooling tower technicians. The jobs pay upwards of $20 an hour.

If you're not looking for a job, but need other career help, adult education or want to learn about other programs, you can reach out to recruiters. You can call the ABC13 hotline at 713-243-6663.

The job fair starts at 10 a.m. Just look for the live video on our website or wherever you stream ABC13.

To preview the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.

More TOP STORIES News