ABC13's weekly virtual job fair features jobs and ways to get into 'earn while you learn' programs

FULL JOB FAIR: The latest jobs report shows there are double the amount of jobs available for unemployed people, and we have a way to land one of the positions quickly.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The latest jobs report shows there are double the amount of jobs available for unemployed people, and we have a way to land one of the positions quickly.

On Thursday, ABC13 is hosting our weekly Who's Hiring job fair with Workforce Solutions. Recruiters will answer calls and help participants line up interviews.

The job fair can be watched on our website or wherever you stream ABC13. Participants can apply for jobs online, through social media or over the phone.

In addition to offering work, we're also talking about apprenticeship programs, some of which pay $30 an hour.

Last week, in an Only on 13 interview, U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh talked about these programs, and he shared his biggest concern for the future workplace is not enough people get into these programs and learn trade skills.

READ MORE: Free apprenticeship readiness programs are in Houston as Labor Secretary prioritizes trade skills

This week's job fair highlights these programs and explains how you can take advantage. To view the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the "As Seen on TV" section.

You can also call the ABC13 viewer hotline at 713-243-6663 and apply for jobs, ask about apprenticeship programs, or get assistance with other items including childcare and education.

For updates on employment, hiring and free job fairs, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.