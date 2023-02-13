An investigation is underway after the teen was shot outside of the center sometime after 6 p.m., deputies said.

16-year-old shot, killed outside of shopping center in N. Harris County, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating a shooting in north Harris County that reportedly involved a teenager, officials said.

According to the sheriff's office, the shooting occurred in a commercial strip center in the 22900 block of Imperial Valley.

Preliminary information states that the teen was in the parking lot interacting with several cars in the area, officials said.

Shortly after, a gray vehicle approached the teen and he allegedly spoke to someone inside. A person from in the car then shoots the teen twice and sped away, officials said.

The 16-year-old ran away, but died from his injuries, HCSO says.

At this time, there is no official word on a suspect's description or how many people were inside the vehicle.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.