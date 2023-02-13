Shooter in gray Volkswagen killed 16-year-old boy in north Harris Co., deputies say

The shooting happened in the middle of the afternoon on Sunday. Deputies said the teen was shot at least twice before he tried to run to get help, but collapsed and died.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot to death in north Harris County on Sunday, and the shooter is still on the run.

The shooting happened in the middle of the afternoon -- around 3:30 p.m. -- in the 22900 block of Imperial Valley Drive, deputies said.

The teen was in the parking lot of a business strip center when detectives said a car stopped and there was a short interaction.

Deputies said they have video and believe the suspect vehicle is a gray Volkswagen Passat.

Someone inside the car fired the shots at the teen, investigators said. Then, the car took off.

Deputies said they believe the 16-year-old lived at an apartment complex near the strip center.

Homicide detectives said they have an idea about a possible motive.

"We know that the juvenile male had been here at the location for some time and had interacted with several vehicles," Sgt. Jason Brown said. "It's possible this may be drug related. But again, we are not sure at this time."

Investigators didn't have any information on the suspect(s) -- aside from the gray vehicle.

Deputies said they don't know how many people were inside the car, but they think there were at least two.

