Crime Stoppers searching for man accused of killing girlfriend and dumping her body in ditch

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crime Stoppers Houston is asking for the public's help catching a killer.Michael Hull, 34, is wanted for the murder of 40-year-old Estela Sanchez.Sanchez's body was found in a ditch along Victoria Street in east Harris County on May 1, 2021.Officials determined that she had been murdered at a different location and then dumped at the address.An autopsy determined she had physical signs of blunt force trauma, a traumatic brain injury and strangulation.Detectives learned that Sanchez and Hull were in a dating relationship.Investigators said Hull admitted to his brother that he killed Sanchez before fleeing toward the Mexico border.Sanchez has prior felony convictions of assault of a family member, according to Crime Stoppers.Officials released a photo of Hull, in hopes that someone has information. Police said he's 5'5" and 180 lbs.If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.