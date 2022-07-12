woman killed

Crime Stoppers searching for man accused of killing girlfriend and dumping her body in ditch

Daughter of woman found dead: 'I hope we find who did it'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crime Stoppers Houston is asking for the public's help catching a killer.

Michael Hull, 34, is wanted for the murder of 40-year-old Estela Sanchez.

The video above is from a previous report.

Sanchez's body was found in a ditch along Victoria Street in east Harris County on May 1, 2021.

Officials determined that she had been murdered at a different location and then dumped at the address.

SEE ALSO: Daughter of woman found dead in ditch: 'I hope whoever did it gets what they have coming'

An autopsy determined she had physical signs of blunt force trauma, a traumatic brain injury and strangulation.

Detectives learned that Sanchez and Hull were in a dating relationship.



Investigators said Hull admitted to his brother that he killed Sanchez before fleeing toward the Mexico border.

Sanchez has prior felony convictions of assault of a family member, according to Crime Stoppers.

Officials released a photo of Hull, in hopes that someone has information. Police said he's 5'5" and 180 lbs.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Woman's body found in east Harris County ditch
