HPD looking for suspects accused of using fake $100 bills during dog robbery near Museum District

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A dog purchase near Houston's Museum District two months ago turned into a robbery after two armed suspects used fake money to take the canines. Now, the Houston Police Department is looking for the two men in connection with the Aug. 23 incident.

The victim told police he was selling his two American Bully breed dogs through Facebook Marketplace. He told police he was contacted by a potential buyer named "Deion," whom he agreed to meet at 11:30 p.m. at a convenience store parking lot in the 5800 block of Almeda Road.

HPD said the buyer and a second man showed up in a black 2013 to 2018 Hyundai Elantra sedan.

According to the seller, he was handed 14 $100 bills as the payment for the dogs but noticed they were fake. When confronting them about it, police said one of the men took out a gun and forced the seller to place the two dogs into the backseat of their car.

That's when the two suspects got back in their car and took off.

Police said that before the robbery, the suspects stopped at another convenience store at the 3300 block of Yellowstone Boulevard.

That activity was captured by surveillance video, which the police department shared in hopes of finding the two suspects.

Officials described both suspects as Black men between 18 to 25 years old. One of them is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, about 180 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

The second suspect is about 140 pounds, has dreads with dyed tips, and was wearing a long-sleeved gray shirt and black jeans.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

