Houston park named after Tejano star Selena Quintanilla is getting a makeover

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our partners at the Houston Chronicle first reported that the Houston park named after Tejano star Selena will be getting a one million dollar makeover.The park has been at the same location, 6402 Market Street, since 1945.Originally known as Denver Harbor Park, it was renamed to honor the Tejano music star in 1995, less than a year after she was murdered in Corpus Christi.The Houston Chronicle says that park renovations will include new playgrounds, swings, a new parking lot and repaired trail, new lighting and tables, benches and drinking fountains.A new football field will be extended to 100 yards and get new goal posts for a league that uses the field, along with a new backstop and improved area for T-ball. The playgrounds will include two units to accommodate different ages.If the budget allows, new restroom facilities and upgrades to the concession building will also be made.The upcoming makeover will be the most recent makeover to the park and the surrounding areas. The most recent renovation was made to the Denver Harbor Pool.