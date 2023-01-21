Worth the wait? Crawfish outpost's drive-thru debut for season creates crawling line

ABC13 Localish brought you the story of Crawfish Shack, a Crosby outpost that serves up those mudbugs. It's first day of operation for the season was quite the success.

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Creole, spice, and everything nice - these components are the formula to success for a crawfish boil.

With southeast Texas getting the mudbug season underway, the pursuit of the cajun delicacy could drive the hungriest to do some extreme things.

Take Crosby's Crawfish Shack, for example, which laid dormant for months until Friday, when it opened to drive-thru guests for the first time in the 2023 crawfish season.

The popular outpost posted an eye-popping video: vehicles upon vehicles upon vehicles, lined up around the block.

"Incredible first day of drive thru so far," the restaurant wrote in its Instagram caption. "The first 4 cars were (in) line at 7:30am."

For what it's worth, service was set to being at 3 p.m.

But, in the video, proprietor Dan Meaux says he had to start up service 30 minutes early to address the long queue. Don't fret, though. The owners said they had enough to serve until their scheduled 9 p.m. closure.

Crawfish Shack, which is open to drive-thru only until mid-February, is no stranger to ABC13 Localish. In a piece from 2020, the outpost was featured, with many of its longtime loyalists beaming about a place that some of them said was better than New Orleans mudbugs.

If this scene discourages you from getting your crawfish fix, don't worry. The restaurant promises to start again at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

