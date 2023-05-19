Need weekend plans? Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston

From crawfish to strawberries, get your fill of fun this weekend. Here's your guide of top things to do.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This weekend, crawfish lovers will be put to the test in an eating competition, and if you like the arts, we have just the collaboration for you.

Here are your best bets for Saturday, May 20. Enjoy!

The Crawfish Open Championship at Low Tide Kitchen and Bar

Spring Branch seafood restaurant Low Tide Kitchen and Bar is hosting a unique crawfish eating contest. It's open to all amateur eaters 18 years or older. (Entries will be accepted through May 18 by 8:00 p.m. A non-refundable entry fee of $20 must be paid to participate.) Contestants will be given a tray of crawfish that will be weighed before and after the contest. The competitor to eat the most crawfish meat by weight at the end of eight minutes wins. The winner will receive the Crawfish Open Trophy Belt and Prize Basket. Noon.

Southside Sporting Club Welcomes Keith Frank & The Soileau Zydeco Band

Southside Sportside Club will welcome Louisiana's Keith Frank and the Soileau Zydeco Band for one performance only. Led by the legendary vocalist and accordion player Keith Frank, their music is a modern celebration of Louisiana culture that's earned them a loyal following and acclaim. The band features some of the most talented guitarists, drummers, bassists, and fiddlers in the genre and they put on a show like no other, with electrifying performances and crowd-pleasing hits that never fail to get their audiences up and dancing. 5 pm.

Blaffer Art Museum presents Robert Hodge x Tim Kerr: "No Kings But Us" opening reception

Hodge-Kerr is a collaboration between Houston-based artist and impresario Robert Hodge and Austin-based musician and artist Tim Kerr. Individually, their work is steeped in the rich history between music and pop culture, and they share a deep interest in racial equality and human rights. With mutual admiration and converging interests, from color palette to messaging to medium, they have come together to entwine a creative vision. Through Sunday, June 4. 6 pm.

