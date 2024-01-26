Crawfish shortage has some scrambling, but wildlife official says it could soon be back to normal

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We have reported on this season's crawfish shortage, but there are two more things that you want to inquire about.

When will the shortage be over? And will current prices go down?

Todd Sink is with Texas A &M's Department of Rangeland, Wildlife and Fisheries Management.

"I'm thinking it's going to be closer to late February," Sink said.

Regarding cost, Sink said he's seen a pound of live crawfish this season go for nearly $14.

He called that price "outrageous" but said costs will decrease as the supply increases.

In an ABC13 report on Thursday, recent heavy rain showers, colder temperatures, and hot weather have led to the shortage.

"Prices are going to come down," Sink said.

He said prices this year will still be higher than last year, but plenty of places will sell it for around $4 per pound once the season heats up.

