Want crawfish? Wait or get your wallet out

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ragin Cajun has been a staple for decades when it comes to crawfish in Houston, but don't go there right now if you want your fix of mudbugs.

The reason? There aren't that many available at the moment.

"All of south Louisiana is having problems," Ragin Cajun's Luke B. Mandola said. "They'll send a boat to catch them, and they might catch three bags instead of 300."

This is an issue for restaurants across the region, as Mandola said recent rains, the cold, and hot weather have led to the shortage.

He said Ragin Cajun paid about $6 per pound for them last year, which meant the customer paid about $9 per pound.

Mandola said a pound would currently cost them $13, which would force customers to pay about $15.

"We're not going to do that," he said.

Mandola said the supply will eventually come back up, and that's when they'll put crawfish back on the menu.

He added there's only been one other time in the history of his restaurant that the crawfish supply has been this low.

