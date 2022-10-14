Astros-Mariners ALDS: Here's where to the official 'Stros watch party will be held this weekend

In Alvarez, we trust! The boys are up 2-0 in the ALDS series as they head to Seattle for Game 3. We know you'll be watching, so here's where to go for that.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros are now up two games to nothing in their best-of-five series with the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS.

Our guys might be sleepless in Seattle in anticipation of Game 3, which is slated for a 3:07 p.m. CT pitch at T-Mobile Park on Saturday. Winning on Saturday could send the Astros to their 6th straight American League Championship series, something that has never been done before.

Want to cheer on our guys from home? The team is holding official watch parties at Karbach Brewery on Saturday and then if we have to go to a Game 4, there will be a watch party at Pitch 25 on Sunday.

That game is scheduled to start at 2:07 p.m. CT in Seattle.

Maybe the guys will just need another baseball blessing from the rally nuns to get it all done. Fans can remember these angels in the outfield from last postseason, and they were trending again on Thursday as they returned to Minute Maid Park with Mattress Mack.

Now, if it comes down to it, a potential winner-take-all Game 5 would shift back to Houston for Monday, Oct. 17, with either a 4:07 p.m. or 6:07 p.m. first pitch. It will all depend on whether the Yankees-Guardians series ends before their Game 5. If it comes to that point, one issue would be the tight turnaround to travel across two time zones, especially if the other ALDS matchup goes the distance.

As for Houston's probable starters on the mound, Lance McCullers Jr. would start a potential series-clincher on the road in Game 3.

