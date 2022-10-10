'The best atmosphere in Houston': ABC13 and Houston Chronicle preview the Astros in the MLB Playoffs

The Texans also registered their first win of the 2022 season. Where do they go from here?

Houston Chronicle columnist Brian T. Smith drops by to talk Astros' ALDS matchup and the Texans' first win of the 2022 season.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros open the American League Division Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park against the Seattle Mariners (2:37 p.m.) What will it be like inside the "Juice Box?"

Houston Chronicle columnist Brian T. Smith joined ABC13's Jonathan Bruce to discuss how much homefield advantage makes a difference for the Astros and why the pitching staff will have to lead the way in the postseason.

Plus, why Houston Texans fans saw a bright future on display, minus one big piece, in Sunday's win over Jacksonville.

Watch the full conversation in the video above. Brian joins Jonathan every Monday on the ABC13 digital channel for the hottest topics and biggest questions in Houston sports.

