CenterPoint investigating mineral oil fire at NW Houston substation

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10874632" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officials say mineral oil is burning at the CenterPoint Energy facility, but it poses no threat of exposure to the community.

@abc13houston here's some video footage of fire north of I-10 west of Beltway 8 (across from Energy Corridor). pic.twitter.com/Pa6m9wCSn2 — James Ridgway, Jr. (@JamesRidgwayJr) July 9, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A large fire at a CenterPoint Energy substation in northwest Houston prompted a shelter-in-place order for several hours Friday.But officials say the mineral oil that burned at the facility near Brittmore and Kempwood poses no threat of exposure to the community.The Houston Fire Department said the fire at the Addicks Substation was contained about two-and-a-half hours after firefighters received calls of the incident at 9:44 a.m.Firefighters were performing a defensive attack on the flames, and additional units from HFD's Hazmat and Rehab unit were called.There were no injuries reported. CenterPoint Energy added the fire didn't impact any outages in the area.The shelter order was lifted by 2:30 p.m.Fire Chief Samuel Pena added that an estimated 15,000 gallons of mineral oil, which is used to cool the transformers, is held at the site. Foam was used to attack the flames, but most of the oil would have to burn off.In the wake of the first calls of the fire, multiple Eyewitness News viewers submitted photos and video of flames and smoke not too far away from Beltway 8.