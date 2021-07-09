fire

CenterPoint investigating mineral oil fire at NW Houston substation

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Mineral oil catches fire on CenterPoint substation

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A large fire at a CenterPoint Energy substation in northwest Houston prompted a shelter-in-place order for several hours Friday.

But officials say the mineral oil that burned at the facility near Brittmore and Kempwood poses no threat of exposure to the community.

The Houston Fire Department said the fire at the Addicks Substation was contained about two-and-a-half hours after firefighters received calls of the incident at 9:44 a.m.

Firefighters were performing a defensive attack on the flames, and additional units from HFD's Hazmat and Rehab unit were called.

WATCH: ABC13's Steve Campion arrives at the scene shortly after fire breaks out
EMBED More News Videos

Officials say mineral oil is burning at the CenterPoint Energy facility, but it poses no threat of exposure to the community.



There were no injuries reported. CenterPoint Energy added the fire didn't impact any outages in the area.

The shelter order was lifted by 2:30 p.m.

Fire Chief Samuel Pena added that an estimated 15,000 gallons of mineral oil, which is used to cool the transformers, is held at the site. Foam was used to attack the flames, but most of the oil would have to burn off.



In the wake of the first calls of the fire, multiple Eyewitness News viewers submitted photos and video of flames and smoke not too far away from Beltway 8.




For more on this developing story, follow Steve Campion on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonsafetyhouston fire departmentfire
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Woman killed in fiery 3-vehicle crash on W. Gulf Bank
SkyEye13 captures video of Bay City funeral home destroyed in fire
NTSB looking into maintenance history of jet in Waller County crash
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
More TOP STORIES News