Recycling center fire response upgraded to 3 alarms in NW Houston, fire department says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A trash fire at a recycling center in northwest Houston soon spread to work equipment on the grounds, prompting the city's fire department to upgrade its response to three alarms.

The Houston Fire Department said it received a call of the incident before 5 p.m. in the 9500 block of Clay Road, near Campbell, which is the site of a recycling center belonging to Waste Management.

SkyEye flew to the scene, where multiple bundled stacks were engulfed in flames. The aircraft also captured flames taking over at least one 18-wheeler in the process.

According to HFD, one civilian was assessed at the scene for smoke inhalation, but no firefighter injuries have been reported.

Though it appeared crews were getting a handle of the fire during the 6 p.m. hour, the ABC13 AccuWeather team noted firefighters were being challenged by the elements. Crews were working in the midst of an excessive heat warning covering the Houston-area.

Houston's temperature was reported at 99 degrees by 6:30 p.m., with the feels-like temperature at 111 degrees. And what's more, a south wind of 16 mph was measured.

A hazmat team was also called to the scene. An Eyewitness News crew noted a chemical-like odor in the air. Emergency officials have not said what exactly was on fire.

